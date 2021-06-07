Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $784,000 Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,644,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBB stock opened at $153.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.11. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.18 and a fifty-two week high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

