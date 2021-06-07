Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $994,000 Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Match Group were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Match Group by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 14,269 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Match Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 66,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its position in Match Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Match Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 311,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,409 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

MTCH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Match Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.15.

In related news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $347,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,660.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $137.93 on Monday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.56 and a 12 month high of $174.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.72.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Match Group’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.