Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 3,289 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 62.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,591 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Qualys were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Qualys by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total transaction of $698,204.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,844,939.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $924,532.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 95,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,369,807.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $100.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.52. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.65 and a 12-month high of $148.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.58 and a beta of 0.60.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $96.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.17 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 19.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

QLYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.78.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

