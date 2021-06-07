Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,307 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Bunge were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BG. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Bunge by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Bunge by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Bunge by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Bunge by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Bunge by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BG opened at $89.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.91. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $37.82 and a fifty-two week high of $92.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. Bunge had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.86.

In related news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $162,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $13,859,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,476.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 537,026 shares of company stock worth $45,946,281 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

