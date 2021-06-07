Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 736 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $1,522,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 23,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total value of $442,540.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,518.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bill Burns sold 5,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.23, for a total transaction of $2,526,150.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,913 shares of company stock valued at $18,251,648. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $516.57 on Monday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $244.32 and a 1 year high of $518.66. The stock has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $492.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

