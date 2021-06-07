Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.76

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.76 and last traded at $10.74, with a volume of 36439 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.62.

BCS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Investec upgraded Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Get Barclays alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.28.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Barclays had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Barclays by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 25,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Barclays by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Barclays by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Barclays by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Barclays by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. 2.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barclays (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.