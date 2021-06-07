Barings LLC Buys 2,018 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Barings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 51.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,917,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,295,387,000 after purchasing an additional 630,045 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,573,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,054,182,000 after purchasing an additional 353,242 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,383,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,292,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,860,000 after purchasing an additional 168,096 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,159,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,791,000 after purchasing an additional 229,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $1,590,152.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,627 shares in the company, valued at $6,321,996.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $1,751,956.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,179,818.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,461 shares of company stock worth $13,969,529. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMN opened at $129.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.32. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $65.86 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 44.88%.

EMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Tudor Pickering cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.23.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

