Barings LLC Cuts Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Barings LLC lessened its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 9.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $825.00 to $925.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $805.95.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $831.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $818.64. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $543.03 and a 1 year high of $893.79. The company has a market cap of $98.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total transaction of $2,044,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,089,293.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.44, for a total transaction of $758,135.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,580.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,205 shares of company stock worth $33,639,395. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

