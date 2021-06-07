Barings LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Barings LLC lessened its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Compass Point lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.27.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $60.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.64. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $33.47 and a 12-month high of $62.69. The company has a market capitalization of $80.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.37%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

