Barings LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Barings LLC trimmed its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 50.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,303 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 15.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 88,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 11,665 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 495.3% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 62,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 52,352 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,082,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,912,000 after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,963,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,600,000 after purchasing an additional 238,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 201,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 18,553 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $387,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $27,027.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 216,355 shares of company stock worth $9,240,952. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.58.

NYSE:BSX opened at $42.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.72 billion, a PE ratio of 420.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.45. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $44.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

