Barings LLC Sells 106 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Barings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 807.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after acquiring an additional 17,590 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in ServiceNow by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,746,000 after acquiring an additional 8,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $460.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $500.86. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $367.03 and a 12 month high of $598.37. The company has a market capitalization of $90.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 614.20, a PEG ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total value of $8,422,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,983.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $8,755,315 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities upped their price target on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $665.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $602.97.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

