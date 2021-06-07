Barings LLC Sells 341 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Barings LLC trimmed its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Equinix by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Equinix by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Equinix by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 50,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,601,000 after buying an additional 11,688 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in Equinix by 794.9% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 7,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its position in Equinix by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total transaction of $142,992.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total transaction of $711,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,083 shares in the company, valued at $15,708,742.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,450 shares of company stock worth $1,041,842. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $832.06.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $785.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $70.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $713.85. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.37%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

