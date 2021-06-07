Base Protocol (BASE) Trading Up 57% This Week

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded up 12% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. Base Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and $101,281.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded up 57% against the dollar. One Base Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.83 or 0.00005084 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00077201 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004581 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00026843 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $382.11 or 0.01058699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,724.75 or 0.10319949 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00054638 BTC.

Base Protocol Coin Profile

Base Protocol (CRYPTO:BASE) is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 982,053 coins and its circulating supply is 687,834 coins. Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol . The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Base Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

