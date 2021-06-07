Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Shares Gap Up to $40.84

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $40.84, but opened at $42.01. Berkeley Lights shares last traded at $41.31, with a volume of 452 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Berkeley Lights has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.80.

The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.96.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 70.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.76 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Berkeley Lights news, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $652,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,436,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $449,047.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 382,428 shares of company stock worth $19,204,203. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 55.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLI)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

