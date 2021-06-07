Berman Capital Advisors LLC Buys 321 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 101,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 12,962 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 118,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after acquiring an additional 25,219 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 26,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Argus raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.84.

In related news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $600,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,469.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,760 shares in the company, valued at $202,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,409,060 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $56.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.63. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.80.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.08) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 141.48% and a negative net margin of 63.43%. The company’s revenue was down 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.57) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

