Berman Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $94.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.70. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.26%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.71.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

