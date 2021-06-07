Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $76,000 Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 68.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Kroger by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,072,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,850,000 after buying an additional 1,841,672 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in The Kroger by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,505,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,644,000 after buying an additional 630,889 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,899,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,894,000 after acquiring an additional 527,772 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $226,065,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,906,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,424 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KR opened at $38.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.15.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 20.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.11.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $222,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,739.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $601,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,730 shares of company stock worth $2,635,541 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

