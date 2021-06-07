Berman Capital Advisors LLC Sells 39 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,327,071,000 after acquiring an additional 148,048 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,786,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,271,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,670 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,527,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,001,562,000 after buying an additional 110,214 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,279,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $925,821,000 after acquiring an additional 150,641 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,908,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $826,022,000 after acquiring an additional 501,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MLM shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.63.

MLM opened at $351.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $357.17. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.24 and a 12-month high of $383.71.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

