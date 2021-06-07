Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $380,000.00

Analysts forecast that Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) will announce $380,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Beyond Air’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $250,000.00 to $500,000.00. Beyond Air reported sales of -$200,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 290%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Beyond Air will report full year sales of $970,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $730,000.00 to $1.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.21 million, with estimates ranging from $2.30 million to $7.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Beyond Air.

XAIR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist began coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Beyond Air in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XAIR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Beyond Air by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Beyond Air during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Air during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Beyond Air in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XAIR remained flat at $$4.91 during mid-day trading on Friday. 169,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,431. Beyond Air has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $7.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.99 and a quick ratio of 7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of -0.57.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

