BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioCardia Inc. is engaged in developing regenerative biologic therapies to treat cardiovascular disease. The company’s product candidate consists of CardiAMP(TM), CardiALLO(TM) and Helix Biotherapeutic Delivery System(TM) in clinical development stage. BioCardia Inc. is headquartered in San Carlos, California. “

Separately, Dawson James reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BioCardia in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

NASDAQ BCDA traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.64. The stock had a trading volume of 78,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,078. The firm has a market cap of $77.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.88. BioCardia has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $8.60.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 108.90% and a negative net margin of 8,744.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioCardia will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCardia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $796,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of BioCardia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCardia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioCardia by 175.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 39,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCardia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,325,000. Institutional investors own 18.57% of the company’s stock.

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and ALLOGENEIC cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

