BitCoal (COAL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $14.00

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. BitCoal has a total market capitalization of $22,480.85 and $14.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitCoal has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitCoal coin can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitCoal alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.16 or 0.00762411 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003274 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000329 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000381 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 604% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitCoal Profile

BitCoal is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.