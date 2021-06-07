Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Price Down 7.4% Over Last Week (BLCT)

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Over the last seven days, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.59 or 0.00007634 BTC on major exchanges. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a total market cap of $98.49 million and $87,652.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00072812 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00025846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $341.01 or 0.01004342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,319.77 or 0.09777430 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00051431 BTC.

About Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is a coin. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 coins. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official website is bloomzed.io . The official message board for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is medium.com/@bloomzed . Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official Twitter account is @BloomzedInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloomzed is a global financial network that connects people and business. Their analogy of choice is that of a “financial smartphone”, which should eventually become a “personal financial assistant” for each participant in the system. Just as a smartphone contains many different devices, Bloomzed aims at uniting several software solutions and services together related to payments, transfers, management of all types of electronic finance.In 2018, the platform introduced their first token, BZT, exchanged to Bloomzed Loyalty Club Tickets (BLCT) in August 2020, with both projects being based on the same smart-contract ERC20. BLCT serves as a “key” to its own MLM loyalty system within the Bloomzed platform. “

Buying and Selling Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the exchanges listed above.

