Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Stock Price Down 4.7% on Insider Selling

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)’s share price fell 4.7% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $25.60 and last traded at $25.60. 2,035 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 235,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.85.

Specifically, CEO Phil Horlock sold 4,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $108,947.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,296,213.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $38,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,529,372 shares of company stock worth $39,646,354 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on BLBD. Zacks Investment Research raised Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Blue Bird from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.14 million, a P/E ratio of 65.49 and a beta of 1.35.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Blue Bird had a net margin of 1.44% and a negative return on equity of 29.68%. On average, analysts anticipate that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLBD. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Blue Bird by 8.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,482,000 after acquiring an additional 147,716 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 369,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,742,000 after acquiring an additional 65,687 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Blue Bird by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 627,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the fourth quarter worth about $3,791,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Blue Bird by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 408,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.