bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Shares Gap Up to $30.92

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.92, but opened at $33.06. bluebird bio shares last traded at $31.18, with a volume of 51,523 shares.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLUE. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on bluebird bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. William Blair cut bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on bluebird bio from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.
The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.84.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 1,080.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
bluebird bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLUE)
bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.
