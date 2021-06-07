bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Shares Gap Up to $30.92

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.92, but opened at $33.06. bluebird bio shares last traded at $31.18, with a volume of 51,523 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLUE. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on bluebird bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. William Blair cut bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on bluebird bio from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.84.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 43.18% and a negative net margin of 257.34%. The business had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 million. Equities research analysts predict that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 1,080.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

bluebird bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

