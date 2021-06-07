BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 2,606 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 182.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 29,054 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 12,478 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,652 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STAA shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. STAAR Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

In related news, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 1,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $106,296.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,921.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 107,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.29, for a total value of $12,336,030.00. Insiders have sold a total of 249,961 shares of company stock valued at $31,381,334 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STAA opened at $137.36 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.70. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $40.63 and a 12-month high of $150.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 624.39 and a beta of 0.98.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.22. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $50.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STAAR Surgical Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA).

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.