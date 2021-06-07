BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.13 Million Stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 65.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in LGI Homes by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in LGI Homes by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 13,410 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.58, for a total transaction of $1,858,357.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 77,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,755,332.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 10,000 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $1,352,800.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,620 shares of company stock valued at $9,663,841. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $172.99 on Monday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.40 and a 1-year high of $188.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 9.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.19.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.58. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The company had revenue of $705.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.83.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

