BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock opened at $9.51 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.46. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $9.99.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile
Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.