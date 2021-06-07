Bollard Group LLC Boosts Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,318 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $6,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,715 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 114.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,375 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 73.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,383 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 16,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 84.2% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

BHP traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.83. The stock had a trading volume of 33,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $46.90 and a 1 year high of $82.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.05.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BHP. UBS Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,138.50.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

