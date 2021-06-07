Bollard Group LLC Has $20.60 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises 0.7% of Bollard Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $20,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,979,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 342.1% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,353,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,048 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,193,000 after acquiring an additional 767,458 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,165,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,623,764,000 after acquiring an additional 676,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 278.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 883,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,939,000 after acquiring an additional 649,856 shares in the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of EMR traded down $0.81 on Monday, reaching $97.40. The stock had a trading volume of 32,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.03. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $98.74.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.