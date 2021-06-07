Bollard Group LLC Increases Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 11.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 155,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,849 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $5,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FE. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Curi Capital purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FE traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $38.54. The stock had a trading volume of 78,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,142,400. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $44.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.71.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.27%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.90.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

