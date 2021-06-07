Bondly (BONDLY) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.07 Million

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. One Bondly coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000543 BTC on major exchanges. Bondly has a total market cap of $20.32 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bondly has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00077273 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004562 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00026657 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.50 or 0.01054547 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,704.97 or 0.10295373 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00054800 BTC.

About Bondly

Bondly (CRYPTO:BONDLY) is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com . Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Buying and Selling Bondly

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bondly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bondly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

