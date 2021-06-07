Boston Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 198,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $30,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $159.49. 358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 0.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.20 and a twelve month high of $167.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.21.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

