Boston Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $26,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 123,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,456,000 after buying an additional 12,724 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management boosted its position in International Business Machines by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 4,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in International Business Machines by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $147.86. The stock had a trading volume of 48,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,020,691. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.78. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $148.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.66%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

