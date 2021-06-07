Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $21.52 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,045 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,164 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $21,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,477,920,000 after buying an additional 1,042,052 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,669,275,000 after buying an additional 2,034,871 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $1,784,019,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,452,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,569,511,000 after purchasing an additional 652,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212,988 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,587,370,000 after purchasing an additional 394,660 shares during the period. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $5.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $382.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,010. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $169.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $293.84 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

