Boston Private Wealth LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 6.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 320,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,048 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $17,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,155,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,406,000 after purchasing an additional 608,834 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 500.0% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,797,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,952,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,566,000 after purchasing an additional 325,014 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 952,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,535,000 after purchasing an additional 251,104 shares during the period. Finally, Surevest LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $13,853,000.

Shares of ACWX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,343. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $41.84 and a 12 month high of $59.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.00.

