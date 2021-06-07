Boston Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 670,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,060 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 0.7% of Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $50,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. McAdam LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,027 shares in the company, valued at $10,300,319.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $741,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,598,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,416 shares of company stock worth $17,414,387 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.77.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $72.44. The company had a trading volume of 50,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,600,845. The stock has a market cap of $142.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.44 and a twelve month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

