Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Position Raised by First Horizon Corp

First Horizon Corp raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $1,735,510,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,644,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,432 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Broadcom by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,982,154,000 after acquiring an additional 964,559 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 88.2% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 602,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $279,180,000 after acquiring an additional 282,250 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 319.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 333,146 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $154,466,000 after acquiring an additional 253,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total transaction of $2,788,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total value of $232,659.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,225,300. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $491.38.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $11.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $463.48. 52,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,054,320. The company has a market capitalization of $189.24 billion, a PE ratio of 54.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.41 and a twelve month high of $495.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $462.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.45% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

