Brokerages Anticipate Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) to report $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Albemarle’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.98. Albemarle reported earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full-year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $5.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Albemarle.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.03 million.

Several analysts recently commented on ALB shares. Vertical Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.36.

ALB stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.49. 1,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,512,389. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $72.39 and a 1 year high of $188.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 51.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.86%.

In other Albemarle news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.85, for a total transaction of $224,919.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,382.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 6,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $1,010,802.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,209,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,820 shares of company stock valued at $2,723,547. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at $30,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 122.6% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albemarle (ALB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.