Brokerages Anticipate Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) to post $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Endo International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Endo International posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endo International will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $2.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.90 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 91.08% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Endo International in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Endo International in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Endo International from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Endo International from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.19.

In other Endo International news, Director Shane Cooke sold 17,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $149,558.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 568.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 321,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ENDP traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.61. 56,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,631,599. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.45. Endo International has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $10.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.01.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

