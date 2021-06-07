Brokerages Anticipate Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) will post ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Inogen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.09). Inogen reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 208.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inogen will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.12). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Inogen from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, William Blair raised Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

In other Inogen news, EVP Byron Myers sold 7,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $369,019.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,530.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 680,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $38,977,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,079,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,186,622.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 725,844 shares of company stock worth $41,421,737. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Inogen during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Inogen by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Inogen during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inogen during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INGN opened at $63.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.52. Inogen has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $69.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -289.64 and a beta of 0.92.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

