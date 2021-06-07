Brokerages Anticipate International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $932.91 Million

Equities research analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) will announce $932.91 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $924.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $937.80 million. International Game Technology reported sales of $637.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full-year sales of $3.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IGT shares. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.29.

Shares of NYSE IGT traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.06. 1,551,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,451,369. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 2.22. International Game Technology has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $26.29.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,150,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 197.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 85,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 56,582 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 225,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 83,553 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,048,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,882,000 after purchasing an additional 108,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

