Brokerages Anticipate Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) will announce $1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.35. Walgreens Boots Alliance posted earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WBA. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $312,858,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,869,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,122,151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,907,100 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,894,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 454.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462,539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $135,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,235 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,481,000. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.81. 84,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,895,040. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.