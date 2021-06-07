Brokerages Anticipate WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Will Post Earnings of $1.97 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) to report $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for WEX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.84 and the highest is $2.20. WEX posted earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 62.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEX will report full-year earnings of $8.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.64 to $8.83. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $12.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. WEX had a positive return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $410.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.62 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WEX shares. Wolfe Research downgraded WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen upgraded WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.07.

In other WEX news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.47, for a total value of $805,736.55. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,202.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.47, for a total value of $2,864,169.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,794,368.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,038 shares of company stock worth $31,193,464 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX during the first quarter valued at $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 42.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 339.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000.

Shares of WEX stock traded down $2.81 on Monday, reaching $201.20. 281,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,810. WEX has a 12-month low of $122.64 and a 12-month high of $234.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.70.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

