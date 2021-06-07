Brokerages Expect Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) to Post $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Atlas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.35. Atlas posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Atlas.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Atlas had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.22 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ATCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Atlas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Shares of NYSE:ATCO opened at $13.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.89. Atlas has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $14.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Atlas’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATCO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas in the fourth quarter worth about $13,270,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Atlas by 75.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,657,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Atlas by 149.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,756,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,898 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Atlas during the first quarter worth approximately $8,486,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Atlas by 62.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,537,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,981,000 after purchasing an additional 589,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company operates in two segments, Containership Leasing and Mobile Power Generation. It charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters. As of March 1, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 127 containerships; a fleet of 30 gas turbines and 439 diesel generators.

