Brokerages Expect Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) will announce $1.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.50 billion. Diamondback Energy posted sales of $425.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 210.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full-year sales of $4.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $5.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.92 billion to $6.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Diamondback Energy.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on FANG shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.24.

Shares of FANG stock traded up $1.37 on Wednesday, hitting $87.19. 1,269,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,838,540. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.75. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $89.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,401.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,246,756. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 28,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

