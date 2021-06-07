Brokerages Expect Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $387.67 Million

Analysts predict that Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) will report $387.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $392.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $380.00 million. Forward Air posted sales of $281.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $362.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.37 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 2.00%.

FWRD has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Forward Air currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.25.

In other news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 7,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total value of $736,095.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,315,936.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George M. Lynch sold 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total transaction of $301,596.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,113.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,356,288. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Forward Air by 2.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Forward Air by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Forward Air by 127.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Forward Air by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Forward Air by 3.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FWRD traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $94.84. 93,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.26 and a beta of 1.16. Forward Air has a 12 month low of $46.23 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

