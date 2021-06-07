Brokerages Expect Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) to Announce $1.89 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) will post $1.89 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.77. Kimberly-Clark posted earnings of $2.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full-year earnings of $7.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.34 to $7.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.73 to $8.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kimberly-Clark.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $131.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,499,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,412. Kimberly-Clark has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,646,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,301,000 after buying an additional 1,002,406 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,911,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,242,000 after buying an additional 375,853 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 6.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,674,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,995,000 after buying an additional 283,040 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $510,600,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 13.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,092,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,042,000 after buying an additional 374,462 shares during the last quarter. 72.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

