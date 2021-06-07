Brokerages Expect Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.00 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) will post ($1.00) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.90) and the lowest is ($1.15). Spirit Airlines posted earnings of ($3.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 72.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full-year earnings of ($3.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.94) to ($2.40). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $4.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $461.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.78 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 34.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 134.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAVE traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.46. 1,491,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,444,782. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $40.77.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

