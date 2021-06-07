Brokerages Expect The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) to Post $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) will report earnings per share of $0.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.51. The Carlyle Group posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $612.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 53.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $43.50 to $49.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.08.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $114,770.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $83,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,249,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,545,133.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,002,639 shares of company stock worth $191,034,770 in the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CG traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.52. 62,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,457,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $23.48 and a 1-year high of $45.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 48.78%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

