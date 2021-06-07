Brokerages Expect The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $237.38 Million

Brokerages predict that The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) will report sales of $237.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $233.04 million to $241.70 million. The Simply Good Foods reported sales of $215.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 14th.

On average, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will report full year sales of $937.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $930.00 million to $948.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $996.20 million, with estimates ranging from $975.00 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Simply Good Foods.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.03 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Simply Good Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.

Shares of SMPL stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,761. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 48.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.59. The Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $16.54 and a 12-month high of $35.48.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,346 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,409.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Simply Good Foods by 16.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Simply Good Foods by 4.1% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in The Simply Good Foods by 1.7% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 35,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Simply Good Foods by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 3.1% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

